Netflix Is Working On a Prequel Series to One of Its Most Popular Shows

Netflix is expanding one of its most popular series. Virgin River debuted in 2019, and its fifth season came to an end only a few months ago. The show is expected to return for a sixth season in 2025, but that's not the only thing fans of the romantic drama have to look forward to. Earlier today, Deadline reported that the sixth season of the series went into production and that a spinoff prequel series is also in the works.

According to the report, the new series will focus on Mel's parents. You can read a description of the prequel series here: "Before Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) sweeping Virgin River romance, Mel's late mother Sarah too fell in love with a man from the picturesque Northern California town, Everett, who was revealed in the recent Virgin River Christmas special as Mel's biological father."

The upcoming sixth season will set up the series by showing flashbacks of young Sarah and young Everett. The older version of Everett was introduced in Virgin River's two-part Christmas special in November and was played by John Allen Nelson. It's been reported that casting for the roles of young Sarah and young Everett is currently underway, and they will be in the sixth season as guest stars before moving on to their own spinoff. The prequel does not currently have a title, but it's being written by Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith.

"What we're exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom, and then also what it is today," Smith said during a Q&A with Deadline last year, adding that the show will explore the "relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel."

"I think we definitely see more longevity and growth with the show," Netflix's Head Of Drama, Development Jinny Howe told Deadline ahead of the show's fifth season. "As long as the audience asks for it and shows up – and I think we see with Season 4 that the fandom is very strong and growing in many places as well – it feels like based on what we're seeing with Season 4 and the anticipation for Season 5 that there is a lot more storytelling to offer us."

The official Instagram account for Virgin River also shared the news of the show's production start featuring a photo of Breckenridge and Henderson. "It's official! Virgin River season 6 is back in production!" the caption read. You can check it out below:

Are you excited about the Virgin River spinoff? What are you hoping to see in the show's sixth season? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!