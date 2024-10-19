Fans of Virgin River are going to get more episodes of their favorite show a little sooner than they might’ve thought. One of the longest-running and most popular dramas on Netflix, Virgin River released its fifth season late last year, followed by a couple of holiday-themed special episodes. Some thought the show would return for Season 6 in early 2025, but Netflix confirmed that the wait would actually be shorter.

This week saw Netflix release the first teaser trailer for Virgin River Season 6, which you can watch in the video above. In addition to revealing the first footage from the show’s highly anticipated return, the new Virgin River teaser also revealed that the show will be coming back in 2024. The sixth season of Virgin River will officially premiere on December 19th.

Virgin River‘s sixth season is going to be a big deal for a number of reasons. For starters, this is set to be the season that will finally feature the wedding of Mel and Jack. As wedding preparations commence, Virgin River will also be telling a second story in another timeline, setting up a whole new prequel series in the process.

Last year’s holiday episodes addressed the history that Mel’s parents had in and around Virgin River. There will be several flashbacks throughout Season 6 that tell the story of Mel’s father in the 1970s. That will likely lead to a spinoff series that Netflix has been developing for some time.

“Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s,” reads the official logline for Virgin River Season 6.

“What we’re exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom, and then also what it is today,” Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith said during a Q&A with Deadline last year. He went on to add that the show will explore the “relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel.”

The series regulars for Virgin River Season 6 include Alexandra Breckinridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime.