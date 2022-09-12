Walker Goes Missing in Season 3 Trailer

The first trailer for Walker's season 3 premiere is here, and it centers on his family wondering where he went. Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) was kidnapped in the season 2 finale, with showrunner Anna Fricke suggesting in to TVLine that he was taken for reasons connected to his investigation. Nobody knew yet that he was taken, but his sudden absence is likely to put a lot of pressure on the three generations of Walkers at the center of the show, particularly Cordell's own kids, who ask in the trailer "Where's dad?"

In the series, Supernatural veteran Jared Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home.

You can see the trailer below.

You can see the official synopsis of Walker's second season below. No official synopsis has been released yet for the third season.

Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural"), has at last reintegrated into his role in family life on the ranch. However, just as life seems to be getting back to normal, the Hatfields to the Walkers' McCoys return to the vacant Ranch next door, exhuming memories of a trauma shared between the families from Walker's childhood: The inscrutable matriarch, Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall, "Euphoria"); Walker's childhood love and Travis County's newest DA, Denise Davidson (Amara Zaragoza, "Strange Angel"); and Denise's husband with a shady past and a short fuse, Dan Davidson (Dave Annable, "Yellowstone").

Walker will attempt to mend fences between the families, but when Liam (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") loses out on the DA job for a second time and begins suspecting the Davidsons for the Walkers' hardships, a troubling decision will put them both in a bad position. While the older generations can't seem to find common ground, there may be hope for the youngest one as Walker's kids, Stella (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and August (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I"), strike an unlikely friendship with Colton Davidson (Jalen Thomas Brooks, "Animal Kingdom").

Walker returns for season three on Thursday, October 6, followed by the series premiere of its prequel series, Walker Independence.