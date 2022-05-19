Walker Spinoff Walker: Independence Trailer Released by The CW

✖

The world of The CW's Walker is getting larger with the debut of Walker: Independence this fall and today, fans were treated to the first trailer for the upcoming prequel. On Thursday during The CW's Upfronts presentation, the network released the trailer for Walker: Independence which will take viewers back more than an century before Walker to tell the tale of Abby Walker in her quest for revenge in Independence, Texas. The series will star Arrow alum Katherine McNamara, Matt Barr, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, Justin Johnson Cortez, and more.

Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Seamus Fahey wrote the script for Walker: Independence, sharing story credit with Walker showrunner Anna Fricke. The pair is set to executive produce the series alongside Padalecki and director Larry Teng. The CW gave the prequel a series order earlier this month along with the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters.

As for Walker, that series was given an early renewal back in March. The series, which stars Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a Texas ranger and widower who struggles to take care of his kids and keep his home life together following the murder of his wife, is expected debut its third season this fall. The series is currently airing its second season with the season finale set to air on Thursday, June 23rd.

As for Walker: Independence, The CW revealed that the new series will air Thusrdays at 9/8c this fall on the network, following episodes of Walker. You can check out the full fall schedule for The CW here.

Are you excited for Walker: Independence? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!