Walker, Supernatural Prequels Ordered to Series at CW

✖

While seemingly done cancelling TV shows (which so far has included DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, Batwoman, and many more), The CW has handed out series pick-up orders to a couple of pilots. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has handed out series orders for two prequel shows, Walker: Independence and The Winchers (a prequel to Supernatural). Fans worried that these shows may step on the toes of their respective flagship series should know that they're set decades ahead of the events of both Walker and Supernatural, with the former taking place more than a century before the Jared Padalecki-starring series.

Official loglines for both shows made their way online to accompany the announcement of their pick-ups. Walker: Independence will " tell the story of Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), who goes on a quest for revenge after her husband is murdered in the late 1800s and settles in Independence, Texas." Seamus Fahey wrote the script, sharing story credit with Walker showrunner Anna Fricke. The pair will executive produce the series alongside Padalecki and director Larry Teng.

The Winchesters on the other hand will "detail the love story between John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly), and how they put everything on the line to save their love and the world." In addition to executive producing the series, Ackles will reprise his role of Dean Wichester as the show's narrator. Supernatural scribe and EP Robbie Thompson penned the pilot and will executive produce, along with Danneel Ackles. Glen Winter, best known for Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Doom Patrol, directed and executive produced the pilot.

As fans of the flagship Supernatural and decades long friendship between stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki know, the announcement of the series came as a surprise to the later, who took to Twitter to ponder why he hadn't been told the project was moving forward. It didn't take long for the two to bury the hatchet though, they'd been co-workers for over a decade and a half at this point and remain collaborators, but fans were still curious how Ackles could develop the project and simply never bring it up with his on-screen brother.

It's unclear what the future of The CW looks like though as the network, a joint venture between CBS and WB, is reportedly being sold off. Earlier this year came word that this was happening and that that Nexstar Media Group Inc. is "among the suitors." Nexstar's current portfolio is primarily local affiliate television and radio stations but they're also partial owners of the Food Network and online outlets like Zap2it and The Hill. That in mind it's unclear what will continue to happen with The CW's programming moving forward.