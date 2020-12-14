The CW's Walker Releases First Trailer

✖

The CW said goodbye to Supernatural earlier this year, but fans will soon be reunited with Jared Padalecki on the network. After the actor parted ways with Sam Winchester, the star will return to TV shortly as Cordell Walker in a reboot of the classic Walker, Texas Ranger drama. This new series will put Padalecki in a very different role from what fans saw back in Supernatural, and the first trailer for this new series has gone live.

You can check out the trailer above as it begins with Walker introducing himself to fans. It doesn't take long to learn the ranger's wife was killed recently, but it seems something is off with the situation. Walker isn't convinced his wife's death is what is appears, and this first trailer teases how far he will go to find the truth.

Padalecki seems to slip into this role easily, and the star has been openly excited about this reboot series for some time now. Joining the actor in Walker is Keegan Allen who plays Liam Walker, the younger brother of Cordell. Mitch Pileggi will play Bonham Walker, the patriarch of the Walker family. Genevieve Padalecki, who is married to Jared Padalecki in real life, will also star in the show as Cordell's late-wife. She will appear in flashbacks throughout the series, so it seems this reboot is a true family affair.

Walker is slated to debut on The CW starting in January 2021. You can read its official synopsis below:

"Walker, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family - an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death."

What do you think of this first trailer? Are you excited to see Padalecki return to TV following his tenure on Supernatural? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.