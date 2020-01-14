Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Lands at The CW

If you’re worried about the end of Supernatural this season there’s at least one silver lining to be found in the show’s pending conclusion. Star Jared Padalecki, who has played Sam Winchester on the series for the last decade and a half, is sticking around on The CW for the foreseeable future. It was revealed last month that Padalecki would be starring in a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, taking over the titular role made famous by Chuck Norris. At the time, it was still being decided upon which network the reboot would actually air on, but that decision has since been made.

According to Deadline, the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot has landed at The CW, the same network that has been the home to Padalecki’s Supernatural for the last 15 years. Before that, Padalecki appeared on 63 episodes of Gilmore Girls, which aired on The CW’s predecessor, WB. The network has long been Padalecki’s home and he’s not going looking to move any time soon. Speaking of home, Padalecki is a Texas native and that surely added to the appeal of the role.

When the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot was announced in September, it was being shopped to multiple different networks, but CBS and The CW were always said to be the frontrunners. This made sense considering the project is being produced by CBS TV Studios and the Eye was home to the original Walker series.

This new Walker, Texas Ranger is said to be a straight-up reboot of the original series, so it will be as though the events of the Norris vehicle never existed in the Padalecki continuity. This is the same sort of approach taken by Magnum PI and MacGyver, both of which have found success on CBS.

Padalecki will play the titular Cordell Walker in the reboot, “a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit.” As a widower and father of two, Walker returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years on a high-profile undercover case. With his new partner, one of the only women in the history of the Texas Rangers, Walker will face new challenges and serve as the kind of modern day hero the world has been looking for.

The reboot is being executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor) and executive produced by Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). Padalecki will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lindsey Liberstore and Dan Spilo.

What do you think about this Walker, Texas Ranger reboot? Will you be watching when it arrives? Let us know in the comments!