Walker Reboot Reveals First Look at Jared Padalecki

✖

Production on Jared Padalecki's follow-up to Supernatural is officially underway with cameras rolling, a reboot of the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger that originally starred Chuck Norris. A previously released teaser for the series made its way online and now a photo from the set has offered a first look at Padalecki in costume complete with this Texas Ranger star and all! The series will seemingly be pretty different from the original version as the narration from the teaser indicated with Padalecki's character saying a lone grim line: "For a long time I chose duty over family, until one day that wasn't an option."

Joining Padalecki in the upcoming series is Keegan Allen as Padalecki's brother Liam Walker with The X-Files and Sons of Anarchy alum Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, the father of Padalecki's Cordell Walker and Keegan Allen's Liam, and The 100's Lindsey Morgan as Micki, the new partner of Padalecki's Walker. Jared Padalecki's real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki, has also been cast in the upcoming series as the late wife of Cordell Walker and will play her in flashbacks throughout the series.

FIRST PIC OF JARED PADALECKI ON THE SET OF WALKER ⭐ pic.twitter.com/qtpauif7O9 — Walker Updates #WalkerIsComing (@cwwalkersource) December 4, 2020

First announced in September 2019, Walker was picked up by The CW in January of this year and is expected to debut on the network in January 2021, currently set for Thursday nights at 8/7c. You can check out the official synopsis below.

"WALKER, a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” stars Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and navigate clashes with his family - an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, “Herman’s Head”) and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, “The Game”). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Valor”), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. WALKER is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback."

Previously, Walker, Texas Ranger ran for eight seasons and exactly 201 episodes total, a feat that Padalecki should have no trouble matching after his years on Supernatural.