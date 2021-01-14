WandaVision's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

The first two episodes of WandaVision finally drop on Disney+ tomorrow, and the early reactions for the show have been positive. In fact, the series is officially up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critics rating after 79 reviews. "Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany," Rotten Tomatoes' "Critics Consensus" recaps. ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis gave the show a 4.5 out of 5 and called it, "tremendously entertaining, weird, fun, and dark." You can read some of the critic's responses below:

"Whatever it is, 'WandaVision' is the weirdest entry yet into the MCU, and a significant artistic step forward in its storytelling," Adam Graham (Detroit News) wrote.

"Its mystery box presentation is a delightful showcase for Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen's obvious chemistry and the costume department's limitless budget," Alexis Nedd (Mashable) added.

"WandaVision may not have been Marvel's first choice to launch their new slate of Disney+ shows - but it's certainly more than enough to raise excitement about the future,” Stephen Kelly (BBC) declared.

"It feels simultaneously wildly experimental and weighed down by its high concept. But one thing is certain after viewing three episodes made available for review: More are needed to figure out what 'WandaVision' actually is," Kelly Lawler (USA Today) explained.

Based on these reviews, WandaVision is off to a fun and great start but it doesn't sound like we will be getting any answers or big reveals in the show's first three episodes. You can read the official description for WandaVision below:

"WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems." The series will also star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, and Kathryn Hahn is rumored to be playing Agatha Harkness.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.