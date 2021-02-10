WandaVision Signals the Return of Great Marvel Villains

✖

WandaVision is here, and though we've yet to get answers on what seems to be infinite loose ends, one thing's for certain — the series is working on bringing back great Marvel villains. Before you get too upset by the use of great there, let us explain real quick. Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe first launched, the brand has faced major criticism regarding its villains; some have called it the fabled "villain problem."

We're not suggested the world does have a villain problem. Instead, we're simply saying the House of Ideas' best villains have come during its efforts with serialized storytelling.

Look at the Netflix series we received years ago from Marvel Television — the DefendersVerse if you will. With 13-episode seasons across the board, those properties have given us characters like Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), Kilgrave (David Tennant), Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard), and Cottonmouth (Mahershala Ali) to name a few.

Say you surveyed 100 fans of the MCU that have seen all of the television shows. It stands to reason a vast majority of them would likely rank at least one of the aforementioned characters near the top of their rankings, and there's a super simple explanation that.

Television shows allow for more time to explore the motivations and characterizations behind these roles. Instead of trying to cram everything into a two-hour runtime, shows like Daredevil gave us over six times the length to add depth to characters like Wilson Fisk or Elektra. Instead of focusing mainly on heroes and an ensemble cast, television shows have time to spread the wealth around, even to the bad guys.

Now, it's something that's more evident than ever with the introduction of WandaVision. Now five episodes in, the increased focus on the show's lead characters have already thrust both of them into a whole new light. Again, because there's the studio has the time to explore those characters.

We've yet to find out the real big bad behind WandaVision, but now that we know the series ties directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, MCU fans are well on their way from getting good villains to seeing great villains flourish.

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

