WandaVision Character Could Be Related to an Agents of SHIELD Villain

✖

Since Tyler Hayward made his debut at the head of SWORD in the fourth episode of WandaVision, some Marvel fans have been wondering if there's a connection between him and a minor villain from Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. In the ABC series a villain by the name of Brian Hayward who was recruited by Hydra and attacked Phil Coulson's team. Speaking in a new interview, WandaVision showrunner and head writer Jac Schaeffer was asked about this potential connection, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I can’t [say]. As much as I love the theories, I am not allowed to speak to any of them, really (laughs)."

When asked if she's seen any other theories that perhaps come very close to predicting what will happen, Schaeffer added: "I've seen a lot that analyze the work in a way that is gratifying to us as the creatives, people who are taking note of our priorities. With like Darcy Lewis it was important to us to show that eight years is a long time and she has accomplished a lot and is a different person. So the fans enjoying her moment where she asserted herself as a doctor, yeah, it's a teeny tiny moment but it was important to me and to my partners on this."

Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau will seemingly continue to butt heads with Hayward in the series, which she did in episodes four and five. The likelihood of a connection to Agents of SHIELD seems somewhat unlikely, since the tight continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has spent the better part of the last decade basically ignoring the series and all of its contents. Though WandaVision blasted the doors wide open on the multiverse and characters in other franchises making MCU appearances after the conclusion of last weeks episode.

Our own Jamie Jirak previously wrote about how this WandaVision twist actually proves that Agents of SHIELD is connected to the MCU, writing: "In Season Seven, the agents did some time traveling and created a new timeline, proving the existence of multiple universes within the series. That means, when Agents of SHIELD veered from the Marvel films, it could have just been happening in a different timeline"

WandaVision's first five episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.