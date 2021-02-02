Kevin Smith Thinks Wandavision Could Be Setting up Fantastic Four

✖

When it comes to theories about Marvel Studios' WandaVision, there are no shortage of things that fans think the Disney+ series have either incorporated or could be laying the groundwork for. Filmmaker and all-things-nerdy superfan Kevin Smith is among them and his theory is a pretty big one: WandaVision might just be setting up for the MCU introduction of the Fantastic Four. Smith offered up his thoughts about the matter during a recent episode of Fatman Beyond where he and Marc Bernadin broke down their take on the most recent episode, "We Interrupt This Program".

In "We Interrupt This Program", the series makes a bit of a departure from the sitcom-inspired world that has dominated the previous three episodes and instead viewers find out a bit about what's happening in the real world. Specifically, the episode gets us up to speed on what's going on with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), revealing that Monica was among those lost (and subsequently brought back) in the Blip. It also revealed that Monica is an agent of SWORD and that the organization no longer sends manned missions to space and instead is focused on the quantum realm and unmanned missions and it's that bit of dialogue that has Smith thinking the groundwork for the Fantastic Four is being laid.

"Five years ago she was used to going to space, apparently, and now five years, like after the Blip, they're not letting people go," Smith said. "Now, when he said 'we're concentrating now on the quantum and blah blah blah unmanned missions', that smells like Fantastic Four, doesn't it? It smells like they had shut down like manned missions and now they're out of it, feels like somewhere in there like the Fantastic Four lies."

The "somewhere" is sort of vague as there's a lot of things that could be a part of SWORD's current focus, but Smith isn't wrong in that the whole scene feels like an opening or an opportunity to tie Marvel's First Family to the MCU. As Monica's boss, Acting Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) noted, they lost half their personnel in the Snap. It isn't a stretch to think that some of the astronauts deployed to space may also have been Snapped which could create a whole set of interesting circumstances when they were returned in the Blip. Given the amount of time that has passed, one can easily imagine a small team of astronauts suddenly Blipping back into existence, their spaceship long gone, thus subjecting them to cosmic radiation that could give them superpowers -- an interesting twist on the Fantastic Four's comic book origins.

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

What do you think about Smith's thoughts regarding WandaVision and the Fantastic Four? Let us know in the comments.