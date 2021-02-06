WandaVision's Big Twist Proves Agents of SHIELD and Other Marvel Shows Are Canon

✖

WandaVision's fifth episode premiered today and it featured a whirlwind of surprises. It left fans with more questions than answers, but it also proved that huge changes are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've known the multiverse was coming between all of the rumored Spider-Man 3 cast members and the Doctor Strange sequel literally being called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the latest episode of WandaVision just took the first huge step in creating a bigger multiverse for the MCU. Warning: WandaVision spoilers ahead! At the end of the latest episode, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) opens the front door, only to discover her formally dead brother, Pietro. However, instead of bringing back Avengers: Age of Ultron's Aaron Taylor-Johnson, they brought in Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise. Most of the X-Men films were made before Disney merged with Fox, which means fans never expected to see any kind of crossover. Now that this WandaVision moment exists, it's safe to say we can finally end the debate on whether certain Marvel shows are MCU canon. If Peters can exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so can Agents of SHIELD!

Agents of SHIELD followed along with the MCU pretty perfectly until the end of Season Five. The season ended at the same time as Avengers: Infinity War, but did not acknowledge the Thanos snap. Season Six took place one year later with no mention of the decimation, which led to debates that the show was no longer canon. However, in Season Seven, the agents did some time traveling and created a new timeline, proving the existence of multiple universes within the series. That means, when Agents of SHIELD veered from the Marvel films, it could have just been happening in a different timeline. This argument didn't convince everyone, but now that Peters has joined the MCU, there is no denying that Agents of SHIELD can exist in the multiverse.

Agents of SHIELD is not the only series that gets to live safely under the MCU umbrella thanks to WandaVision. We can now say, without hesitation, that all of Marvel's Netflix shows are technically canon. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher are a little more ambiguous when it comes to the MCU; there's nothing that blatantly suggests whether or not they share the same timeline as the Marvel movies. However, if they do take place in an alternate time, that won't matter now that Wanda is messing with reality. Thank you, multiverse, for settling this debate once and for all!

Do you think the appearance of Evan Peters could mean the appearance of Marvel TV characters? Tell us in the comments!

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.