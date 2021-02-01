WandaVision Easter Egg Could Reveal SWORD Is the Secret Villain

✖

WandaVision Episode 4 gave us a look at the real-world (real world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at least) impact of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) faux TV sitcom reality. That impact is being investigated and/or measured by the new S.W.O.R.D. organization (Sentient World Observation and Response Department), and the episode "We Interrupt This Program," is all about them. However, while Marvel fans got a thrill out of seeing Captian Marvel's Monica Rambeau, Ant-Man's Jimmy Woo, and Thor's Darcy Lewis to a minor Marvel team-up, the episode also contained an Easter egg hint that the MCU version of S.W.O.R.D. could actually be the true villain of WandaVision.

Warning: WandaVision Episode 4 SPOILERS Follow!

One of the biggest fan theory rabbit holes for WandaVision you can get lost in is the hexagon theory. Hexagons are a major motif in WandaVaision, appearing in any number of places within Wanda's sitcom bubble - including in the framing of the show, during closing credits of the very first episode, in relation to the beekeeper (bees have honeycombs), and in the various patterns of fashion and set design.

Clearly, there's something significant about hexagons in WandaVision, and it seems like it's probably a nefarious one. Fans are speculating that the six-sided figure is a possible reference to a devilish character like Mephisto, who has long been suspected as the big bad of WandaVision. However, Episode 4 also snuck in many references that S.W.O.R.D. has a lot of hexagons floating around its ranks, as well.

If you go back and take a look, you can see the hexagon theme recurring in several places within the S.W.O.R.D. organization. The most intriguing is Director Hayward's office, which has both hexagon patterns in the carpeting and a set of pictures oddly arranged in hexagon shape on the back wall. S.W.O.R.D.'s analysis of Wanda's bubble shows it to be a hexagon - a structural choice that Jimmy Woo questions when listing the things S.W.O.R.D. doesn't yet know about the situation.

We don't yet know what these hexagons mean, but the fact that there is the clear thematic linkage between Wanda's twisting of reality and the top leadership of S.W.O.R.D. is suspicious. It makes you re-examine the events of Episode 4 and ask new questions about S.W.O.R.D. and what it's become since Monica Rambeau was dusted and her mother Maria died. Jimmy Woo was chasing down a mysterious quarry and found Wanda's bubble by accident - did S.W.O.R.D. know more about it before Monica was sent to meet Woo?

