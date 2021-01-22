✖

Marvel's WandaVision Episode 3 is now out on Disney+, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series is certainly hitting its stride with the twists and surprises. With Marvel's Disney+ series being such a new part of the MCU, a lot of fans are wondering if these shows will follow the exact same format as MCU movies. No Marvel movie is complete without a trademark post-credits scene to offer big reveals about what comes next. So is that tradition continuing on the small screen? Does WandaVision Episode 3 have a post-credits scene, even if the first two episodes don't?

Warning: Mild WandaVision SPOILERS Follow!

(Photo: Disney+)

The quick and easy answer is NO, WandaVision does NOT have a post-credits scene. If that's all you want to know, you can stop reading now, before we breakdown how the ending of each WandaVision episode does play out.

WandaVision Episode 3 ends just like both of its premiere episodes - with a major cliffhanger that teases much deeper intrigue for episode 4. Episode 1 ended with the odd reveal that Wanda and Vision don't actually know how they got married or ended up in the town of Westview; the second episode took the weird up a notch by ending on the reveal that Wanda is spontaneously pregnant, and somehow able to rewind and remix reality to suit her whims. Episode 3 ends with a dark reveal beneath the happy new mom facade Wanda has put on. Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) has a "wake up" moment where she remembers Wanda's brother Pietro was killed by Ultron - a memory that causes Wanda to expel from the fantasy world bubble, revealing the real world outside, and an entire army of S.W.O.R.D. agents on the scene.

So, WandaVision follows the format of good TV, hooking viewers into seeing the next episode - no post-credits scene needed. That's not to say you shouldn't take the time to watch the intriguing (and well-animated) WandaVision credits sequence. The end credits of the show seem to offer some pretty intriguing visual clues about the nature of the faux reality we're seeing while highlighting some key objects that could end up being important to the show's mysteries. Based on what we've seen so far, each episode brings a little more insight and awareness to what the end credits are referencing, which could be a fun puzzle as new WandaVision episodes premiere each week.

WandaVision streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.