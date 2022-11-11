WandaVision Episode 3 Is Scripted by Captain Marvel 2 Writer

✖

WandaVision Episode 3, "Now in Color," is the first episode of the Marvel Studios original series scripted by Captain Marvel 2 screenwriter Megan McDonnell. The Marvel staff writer, who boarded the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel sequel last January, receives her first major credit on the episode bringing a heavily pregnant Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and flustered husband Vision (Paul Bettany) into the groovy 1970s. In the episode inspired by classic sitcoms The Brady Bunch and Good Times, the presence of undercover S.W.O.R.D. Agent Geraldine — actually a grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) — disturbs Wanda's seemingly perfect reality with newborn twins Tommy and Billy.

Friday's episode ends with Wanda forcibly expelling "Geraldine" out of the suburban neighborhood of Westview when reminded about her twin brother, Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), killed years earlier by Ultron (James Spader). To the tune of The Monkees song "Daydream Believer," a '70s-styled Monica flies through a wall of television static and crash lands back in the real world, where S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division) recovers her.

Set decades after her encounter with the cosmic-powered Carol Danvers (Larson) in the 1990s-set Captain Marvel, where we meet 11-year-old Monica (Akira Akbar) and her mom Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), WandaVision propels the adult Monica into Captain Marvel 2. Joining Larson and Parris in the big-screen sequel is Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Iman Vellani, who debuts as Carol Danvers fangirl Kamala Khan in Disney+ series Ms. Marvel later this year.

"[WandaVision] picks up right after the events of [Avengers: Endgame] and for Monica, it's obviously years later from when we saw her as a girl in Captain Marvel," Parris told TV Line. In WandaVision, "We get to find out what's been happening with her over those years that we missed, how she's grown and evolved."

Expectations are that either WandaVision or Captain Marvel 2 will transform Monica into a costumed super-being like her Marvel Comics counterpart, who has operated under several superhero names, including Captain Marvel, Photon, and Spectrum.

"This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I've always said that, 'I want to be a superhero,'" the Dear White People and Candyman star previously told ESPN's The Undefeated. "Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero. I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick ass. I watched those movies and said, 'I want to do that.'"

Parris reunites with her Candyman director Nia DaCosta in Captain Marvel 2, scheduled to release in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

