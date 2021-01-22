WandaVision: Episode 3 May Have A Big Hint That Scarlet Witch Is A Mutant

WandaVision episode 3, "Now In Color" is now out on Disney+, and it definitely deepens the mystery and intrigue regarding what is going on in Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) faux sitcom fantasy world. (Spoilers) Wanda and Vision are forced to deal with the strange phenomenon of Wanda's spontaneous pregnancy, which quickly leads to the birth of twin babies. Marvel Comics fans who have been dropping theories about WandaVision's connections to the House of M story arc now have much more theory to work with - but fans may have missed WandaVision episode 3's biggest hint that Scarlet Witch is actually a Marvel Mutant!

We've been doing an in-depth breakdown of WandaVision's faux commercial ads, which are used as a "break" in each episode. The first two episodes have hinted that these fake commercials (which always star the same actors) are actually Wanda's mind breaking away from the fantasy world to remember moments of significant trauma in her life.

The first commercial (Stark Toaster) was a reference to Wanda and her brother Pietro's two days trapped in rubble with a Stark mortar shell; the second commercial seemed to be a reference to Wanda and Pietro going through the deadly experiments of Baron Strucker and the Mind Stone. So what is this third commercial all about?

The strange ad for "HYDRA Soak Bath Bar" sees the woman from the commercials recast as an overwhelmed mom in a '70s household, who gets to 'travel without going anywhere' by taking a bath using the HYDRA bath bar, which "transports" her to a Greek Goddess-style realm, with the tagline "Find the Goddess Within." The theme of the ad is that when life gets too overwhelming, you can retreat to a fantasy world in your mind to tap into a (god-like) power buried within. Obviously, that speaks to what's unfolding in WandaVision - but that "goddess within" may be a reference to Scarlet Witch's X-Men ties, as a Marvel Mutant.

Here's the theory: the HYDRA Soak ad is a reference to whatever traumatic process made Wanda retreat into this fantasy world with Vision. Given the HYDRA reference, there are two very real possibilities:

WandaVision is retconning Avengers: Age Of Ultron in the sense that we'll learn HYDRA, Strucker, and the Mind Stone didn't give Wanda and Pietro Maximoff their powers, it simply unlocked the part of their minds where that (mutant) power already existed. Modern-day HYDRA has somehow captured Wanda or made contact with her (and Vision's body?) and is actively involved in once again experimenting on her (or them), in a way that has unlocked greater (mutant) powers within Wanda, which immediately spiraled out of control. T

Either way that plays out, the reference made in this HYDRA Soak ad seems clear: Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is something much more powerful than anyone originally thought, and is starting to embrace that power. And if the word "mutant" is going to soon be applied to her, could WandaVision's reality-shaking event be the call that draws the X-Men into the MCU?

WandaVision is streaming new episodes weekly on Disney+.