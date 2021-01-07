WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Addresses House of M Fan Theory

✖

Tomorrow will mark one week until WandaVision finally premieres on Disney+! Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are starved for new content, and the series looks like it will be exactly what's needed to get folks excited again for Phase Four. There has been a lot of speculation about the upcoming series, with folks looking for hints wherever they can. A couple of months ago, one fan noticed that a wine bottle featured in the show's trailer was labeled Maison du Mépris, which translates into English as House of Contempt. This had people wondering if "House" and "Mépris" together are supposed to be a reference to House of M, one of the biggest Scarlet Witch stories in Marvel Comics. During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen was asked about the apparent easter egg.

"This wine bottle," Kimmel said, showing the bottle onscreen. "It says Maison du Mépris. It translates to, 'House of Misery.'" Olsen laughed at Kimmel, before he added, "Which could be saying that the series is based on the popular comic House of M, in which Wanda has a breakdown."

Olsen has plenty of practice dodging Marvel spoilers, so instead of confirming or denying the House of M rumor, she just praised "our prop guy Russell." Olsen teased, "Russell would be a very, very clever man if he put that in." Kimmel replied, "So no, then? Interesting." You can watch the clip below:

Read the official description for WandaVision down here: "WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

Do you think WandaVision will feature story moments from House of M? Tell us in the comments!

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.