WandaVision: Here's What You Missed in Episode 3

The third episode of WandaVision dropped on Disney+ today and it was a 1970s-fueled romp that felt reminiscent of The Brady Bunch era. That is, until things got intense, reminding us that the sitcom world is heading into a darker place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show's second episode ended with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) becoming pregnant as the black and white world of the 1960s began to morph into color. Here's what Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) got up to in the third episode. Warning: Spoilers for "Episode 3" of WandaVision ahead...

As Wanda and Vision deal with their new circumstance, they realize their baby is going to arrive at any moment despite Wanda just becoming pregnant. The pregnancy seems to be causing some chaos in Westview as folks lose power and Wanda and Vision's house starts to rain. Vision begins to suspect something is amiss, especially considering the rapid pregnancy. When he asks Wanda about the odd circumstances, she reverses time as she did at the end of "Episode 2."

Wanda later receives a visit from Geraldine (Teyonah Parris), who we know is actually Monica Rambeau. In classic sitcom fashion, Wanda uses giant props to hide her pregnancy from Geraldine. However, she starts going into labor, and Geraldine is left to help while Vision seeks out the doctor who had just left for vacation. Wanda gives birth to a baby boy and Vision returns, disappointed that he missed it. Luckily for him, it's twins! Welcome to the MCU, Tommy and Billy!

During the episode, it is unclear if Geraldine/Monica knows her true identity. However, when Wanda tells her she used to have a twin of her own, Geraldine/Monica brings up the fact that Pietro was killed by Ultron. This upsets Wanda, who turns a little scary. Wanda notice's the SWORD symbol on Geraldine's necklace and tries to get answers, but Geraldine/Monica's reaction is only scared confusion.

Meanwhile, things continue to grow suspect when Vision sees his neighbors Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) and Herb (David Payton) whispering outside, clearly agitated. It appears they have some idea that their reality is not what it seems. In fact, they tell Vision that "Geraldine" doesn't belong there, and that she doesn't actually have a home in Westview. This adds to the theory that Monica was sent by SWORD in the helicopter found by Wanda in the previous episode.

Vision returns home and asks where Geraldine has gone, and Wanda says she left. That's when we see Monica getting flung from the neighborhood into a field. Based on her new surroundings, it looks like the SWORD agency has Westview surrounded, but Wanda is making it hard for them to enter.

In the middle of the episode, we also got the third commercial of the series. The ad is for "Hydra Soak," a soap, and features the same woman from the first two commercials struggling with domestic life. The latest Hydra name drop definitely indicates there's a throughline in these ads that touch on Wanda's traumatic past.

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.