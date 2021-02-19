WandaVision: Paul Bettany Says Some Fan Theories Are “Eerily Accurate,” But He Can’t Talk About Mephisto

✖

Paul Bettany says some fan theories attempting to figure out the mystery behind WandaVision are "eerily accurate" — but he'll be damned if he says anything about Mephisto. The devilish Marvel Comics supervillain is suspected by some to be the secret Marvel character still to be revealed in the final three episodes of WandaVision, where the devil might be in the details when it comes to "Queen Cul-de-Sac" Dottie Jones (Emma Caulfield). That's if the scheming demon isn't posing as "Uncle Pete" (Evan Peters), the supposedly "recast" twin brother of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) who shows up as a very special guest star seemingly from beyond the grave.

"The [head] writer, Jac Schaeffer, she's a bonafide genius. I think it was really fun for her to see all of the fan reactions and fan theories, and some of them are eerily accurate," Bettany told Esquire. "But this one [theory] that mentions Mephisto? I can't speak to it right now, because I'm worried about getting fired."

In Darker Than Scarlet, a classic Marvel storyline that could be the key to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wanda's witch mentor Agatha Harkness — possibly the true identity of nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) in WandaVision — discovers a dark secret about Wanda and Vision's twin boys Billy and Tommy. When it's revealed that Wanda unconsciously used pieces of Mephisto's scattered soul to finish creating her children, who are manifested into existence through a combination of magic and her mutant "hex" powers, the twins disappear when Mephisto returns and reabsorbs the pieces of his missing essence.

"The theorizing is amazing. The fans are so smart and so dedicated and they come up with such, y'know, amazing notions. A lot of it is accurate, a lot of it is not, there's a lot that's very amusing," Schaeffer previously told The Hollywood Reporter about WandaVision fan theories. "There are a few things here and there that I'm like 'Oh, I didn't mean that but that's really smart.' I'm just gonna go ahead and be like 'I meant that.' And with the writers... we do a lot of sending of the memes and the tweets to each other for our own internal enjoyment and that's been a lot of fun."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

