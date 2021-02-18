WandaVision’s Paul Bettany Says Top-Secret Marvel Character Hasn’t Been Revealed Yet

✖

With three episodes of WandaVision still to air, star Paul Bettany confirms one top-secret Marvel character is being kept under wraps. Ahead of the January 15 premiere of the Marvel Studios original series reuniting the Vision (Bettany) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Bettany revealed WandaVision cast an actor who would "be a surprise for everybody." February 5's episode, "On a Very Special Episode...," ended with the reveal of a special guest star when "Uncle Pete" (Evan Peters) — seemingly the mutant Quicksilver of the defunct Fox X-Men universe — stopped by Vision and Wanda's Westview home looking nothing like the Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In an interview with Esquire published on February 18, Bettany rules out Peters' character as the surprise star he teased was coming to WandaVision:

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks," Bettany says when reacting to fan theories. "There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

Peters was rumored for a role in WandaVision as far back as last summer. Amid suspicions "Uncle Pete" isn't who he says he is and theories that Peters is playing a disguised Marvel villain, there's still the as-yet-revealed identity of the aerospace engineer called in by S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

"I can't wait to see what y'all's reaction is when you learn who the aerospace engineer is," Parris told ComicBook.com about the mystery person some suspect to be a rebooted Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, who could appear in Friday's Episode 7. "Everything about this show excites me. There are so many little surprises, things you don't expect. So in keeping with the theme the show has already set up, I'm always excited."

After WandaVision, Olsen joins Benedict Cumberbatch in the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when it opens in theaters on March 25, 2022.

New episodes of WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

