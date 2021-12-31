WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Won’t Say if Scarlet Witch and Vision’s Twins Will Grow Up to Be Young Avengers

✖

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen says expecting couple Wanda and Vision's (Paul Bettany) love for their as-yet-unborn babies will allow the children to "become who they were destined to be." Wanda magically becomes pregnant with twins in Episode 2 of WandaVision, which ends with the mother-to-be rejecting the reality that creeps into "TV Land" when a mysterious agent of S.W.O.R.D. appears dressed as a beekeeper. When the Scarlet Witch transforms their black-and-white sitcom into full color, taking the "unusual couple" into the Brady Bunch-styled '70s in Episode 3, it's with twins who could grow into future Young Avengers.

"Oh, I think that they would welcome whoever they become," Olsen told ET Canada when asked if Wanda and Vision might want their twins to follow in their superhero footsteps. "Because they're going to love their children unconditionally, regardless, and it would just allow them to become who they were destined to be."

In the Marvel comics, the super-powered couple welcomes twins Billy and Tommy in The Vision and the Scarlet Witch Vol. 2 #12. It's not until later that it's learned the twins are magical constructs made real by Wanda's hex powers, made possible by a deal with the devil.

After the disastrous events of Avengers: Disassembled and House of M — where Wanda is convinced to reshape reality into one based on wish-fulfillment — Wanda's erased twins reincarnate as Billy Kaplan, a.k.a. Wiccan, and Tommy Shepherd, a.k.a. Speed, both members of the Young Avengers.

The WandaVision twins arrive as Marvel Studios builds out its cast for rumored Young Avengers movie inspired by the comic book of the same name, which teams Wiccan and Speed with characters like Iron Lad and the Kate Bishop Hawkeye.

In coming episodes of WandaVision, producer Kevin Feige says the "ill-defined" power-set of the Scarlet Witch could come to explain Wanda Maximoff's instant family:

"If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don't think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff," Feige told Empire Magazine. "So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?"

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.