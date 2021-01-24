WandaVision Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Calls Fan Theories "Amazing" and "Accurate"

✖

Now that Disney+ has released three episodes of Marvel Studios' flagship series WandaVision, fans are starting to put the pieces together about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Scarlet Witch's strange circumstances. But as more layers are peeled back in the town of Westview, we're left with more and more questions about the nature of reality and who could possibly be behind Wanda's pregnancy and Vision's resurrection. This has caused an abundance of fan theories as many speculate over the involvement of many fan-favorite Marvel heroes and villains. Whether that's about connections to the House of M storyline or the possibility that the villain Mephisto is orchestrating the events remains to be seen.

According to showrunner Jac Schaeffer, a lot of these theories might have some truth to them. The writer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about fan theories, expressing some excitement that there's such an interest in the series.

"It's been so fun, mostly just because it's all -- everything is just indicative of fan engagement and that's all you really want, ever, is for people to care and be interested."

Schaeffer added, "The theorizing is amazing. The fans are so smart and so dedicated and they come up with such, y'know, amazing notions. A lot of it is accurate, a lot of it is not, there's a lot that's very amusing...there are a few things here and there that I'm like 'Oh, I didn't mean that but that's really smart.' I'm just gonna go ahead and be like 'I meant that.' And with the writers...we do a lot of sending of the memes and the tweets to each other for our own internal enjoyment and that's been a lot of fun."

Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen was put on the spot about the series possibly setting up her character as a villain. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Olsen wouldn't deny the possibility of her character taking a darker path.

"I mean, she had posed a threat that's how she started with her anger towards Stark and she had you know, she started as that rebel and then she realized that the power she was fighting for wasn't the actual good and so that's why she became who she is," said Olsen. "And whatever fighting for good means evolves over time I guess but I think she found the Avengers to be the side of good."

Hopefully, we learn more as new episodes of WandaVision premiere on Disney+ on Fridays.