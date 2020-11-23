Marvel's WandaVision Series Releases Two New Photos

✖

With 2021 just over a month away, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can finally look forward to seeing new content from the franchise for the first time since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released. The return of the MCU comes in the form of WandaVision, the first live-action TV series produced by Marvel Studios. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will star in the six-episode saga, using the history of sitcoms to tell a strange tale about the MCU's most magical witch and her family.

There is a lot of mystery involved with WandaVision, mainly because there haven't been any concrete details about the plot to this point. All we know is that Vision is supposed to be dead by now, and that the show is heavily influenced by some of the most iconic comedies in TV history. Fortunately, as the premiere date creeps closer, each photo from the show offers just one more hint of what's to come. For its latest issue, Empire has revealed two brand new photos from WandaVision, teasing the series while we wait for the real thing in January.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The first of the two photos, which you can check out above, shows Scarlet Witch and Vision in bed, with the former looking very concerned about something. The second image shows the duo of MCU stars working with director Matt Shakman.

In addition to playing with classic sitcom tropes, WandaVision will explore the origins of Scarlet Witch's powers, which have remained one of the bigger mysteries in the MCU.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

“If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff," Kevin Feige told Empire. "And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff. So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?”

“I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything,” the MCU boss added. “We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style.”

Are you looking forward to checking out Marvel's WandaVision in January? Let us know in the comments!

WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021 on Disney+.