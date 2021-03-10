WandaVision Marvel Select Scarlet Witch Figure Pre-Orders are Live

The finale of Marvel's WandaVision on Disney+ last week opened up the floodgates for merch related to Wanda Maximoff's long-awaited transformation into the Scarlet Witch. Now Diamond Select Toys has chimed in with a 7-inch Scarlet Witch Marvel Select figure that features a fantastic likeness of Elizabeth Olsen. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now for $29.99 with a release date slated for September. There's a good chance that the figure sells out quickly, so reserve one while you can.

The Marvel Select Scarlet Witch figure features 16 points of articulation and a solid version of the costume that everyone loves, though the colors aren't spot on to what we saw on screen. Still, it's better than the Scarlet Witch doll that Disney released. It's even better than the Marvel Legends Scarlet Witch figure that debuted on Entertainment Weekly and is set to hit Walmart in the coming days.

Naturally, Funko was quick to debut their Scarlet Witch Pop figure after the final WandaVision episode aired. In fact, they released two.

Pre-orders for the common Scarlet Witch Pop figure are currently live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. An exclusive version of the figure launched here at Hot Topic but quickly sold out. You can keep your fingers crossed for a restock or go ahead and grab one here on eBay. You can find the rest of the common figures in the WandaVision Funko Pop lineup here at Entertainment Earth.

Marvel's WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.