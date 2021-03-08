WandaVision Scarlet Witch Special Edition Disney Doll Is up for Pre-Order

Today is the first Marvel Must Haves event since the series finale of WandaVision on Disney+, and it's no surprise that Scarlet Witch is the star of the show. We're likely to see some big Scarlet Witch merch drops today, but the first comes directly from Disney. SPOILERS FOLLOW.

If you watched WandaVision episode 9, you were treated to the long awaited transformation of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) into the Scarlet Witch. This included a look at her outstanding new costume, which is a perfect blend of the Marvel Comics costume and her look in previous Marvel Studios films.

The new Scarlet Witch look debuts in toy form with a special edition doll and Cosbaby bobble-head, which are available to pre-order here at shopDisney for $44.99 and $24.99 respectively. Note that shipping is free on all shopDisney orders if you use the code FREESHIP at checkout on March 8th. Additional details for the doll and Cosbaby figure are available below.

The Scarlet Witch doll stands at 10.5 inches tall and features 22 points of articulation. It also includes a highly detailed costume which was "inspired" by her look in the finale episode, which explains why the color, pattern, and cloak addition are a bit different from what we saw in the show. Pre-order it here at shopDisney for $44.99 with a release date slated for April 23rd.

The Cosbaby from Hot Toys, on the other hand, features a spot-on recreation of the costume from the episode. Additional features include metallic and luminous paint accents and UV glow hand and eye elements. Pre-order it here at shopDisney for $24.99 with a release date slated for June 7th.

As noted, we expect to see more Scarlet Witch merch releases soon, so keep tabs on our WandaVision section for the latest updates. You can check out all of Disney's WandaVision merch right here.

WandaVision is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.

