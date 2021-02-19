WandaVision Fans Are Pointing Out Possible Mephisto Teases in New Episode

Even before the first episode of WandaVision premiered, Marvel fans were guessing that the villainous Mephisto was somehow going to be involved in the show. Marvel's take on the devil is usually involved with the magic-infused stories in the comics, and he's known to be a master manipulator, so his inclusion in WandaVision always made sense to people. However, after the release of the show's seventh episode on Friday, folks are more convinced than ever before that Mephisto is on the way.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of WandaVision! Continue reading at your own risk...

Episode 7 reveals that Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness, and that she's been behind most of the terrible things that have happened in Westview. When the makes this reveal to Wanda, they are in a terrifying dungeon/basement that seems more hellish than human. As fans have started to rewatch this scene (as well as the whole episode), they're finding more and more hints that Mephisto may be working alongside Agatha. From bugs on windows to devils on stone walls, there are a lot of potential Mephisto teases.

Take a look!