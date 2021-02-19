WandaVision Fans Are Pointing Out Possible Mephisto Teases in New Episode
Even before the first episode of WandaVision premiered, Marvel fans were guessing that the villainous Mephisto was somehow going to be involved in the show. Marvel's take on the devil is usually involved with the magic-infused stories in the comics, and he's known to be a master manipulator, so his inclusion in WandaVision always made sense to people. However, after the release of the show's seventh episode on Friday, folks are more convinced than ever before that Mephisto is on the way.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of WandaVision! Continue reading at your own risk...
Episode 7 reveals that Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness, and that she's been behind most of the terrible things that have happened in Westview. When the makes this reveal to Wanda, they are in a terrifying dungeon/basement that seems more hellish than human. As fans have started to rewatch this scene (as well as the whole episode), they're finding more and more hints that Mephisto may be working alongside Agatha. From bugs on windows to devils on stone walls, there are a lot of potential Mephisto teases.
Take a look!
The Bug
#WandaVision Spoilers— A. Xavier Valdez (@A_XValdez) February 19, 2021
I hear you and your "Mephisto is Evan Peters" but, uh, for those of ya who don't know, there's a reason that shot REALLY focused on the fly. It could be both but...: pic.twitter.com/UjGZD5XuSe
The Pillars
the mephisto tease… insane #WandaVision— kian (@maximoffles) February 19, 2021
It's Not Pietro
#WandaVision Spoilers:
What did we learn about #Pietro today? He's controlled by Agatha so he can't be Mephisto or Nightmare (thank god). Is he fake and did she create him? That's also impossible because then she could've made him look like ATJ.
Conclusion?
We win ❤️💅— Heelix ⊗ WV Spoilers (@heelixv) February 19, 2021
The Signs Are There
#WandaVision spoilers!!
_
Mephisto, Agatha Harkness, Darkhold, Nightmare... The way the MCU is finally showing more of the supernatural and magic side of Marvel! IM LOVING IT! pic.twitter.com/o371jNf8YS— (ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴍᴀʀᴠᴇʟ) (ᴀᴛᴛᴀᴄᴋ ᴏɴ ᴛɪᴛᴀɴ) (@Court_z013) February 19, 2021
Ralph?? Just a Guess...
#WandaVision spoilers— Tyler Clure (@clure_t) February 19, 2021
My guess! Now that we know Agnes is Agatha, Mephisto is Coming! Paul Bettany has been talking about working with an actor he has always wanted to work with. That’s why I think it will be Ralph Fiennes. Hence why agnes calles her husband Ralph. pic.twitter.com/J87eekdV4L
Senor Scratchy = Mr. Scratch??
The bunny is Mephisto #WandaVision— Louis Murphy 🏳️🌈 (@aussiefilmmaker) February 19, 2021
More Markings
Noticed some #Mephisto easter eggs !— Meet Makwana (@MeetMakzz) February 19, 2021
Satanic and demonic statues in #AgathaHarkness 's liar and offcourse hexagons #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/KYvBR3cDrh
Okay But Really Where Is He?
No one :— 80theleader (@thebatuhanX) February 19, 2021
Definitely no one :
Watching any Wanda-Vision episode I be like LOL 😂 #WandaVision #UnclePietro #Mephisto pic.twitter.com/gf5uUW3DEI