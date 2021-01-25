WandaVision No Longer Marvel Studios' Highest-Rated Property on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Shortly after it was released, WandaVision rose the charts to become the best-rated Marvel Studios property on Rotten Tomatoes. Now that more reviews have been filed, WandaVision has dropped from its spot atop the rankings and is currently tied in second place alongside Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man on the review aggregator. At it's best, WandaVision fielded a 97-percent Certified Fresh rating. Now, that's been reduced to 94-percent Certified Fresh.

Black Panther once sits alone atop the charts, with a near-perfect 96-percent. In the case of the Ryan Coogler feature, just 19 of the 517 reviews filed have been deemed "Rotten." With WandaVision, 146 reviews have been added to the site, of which 12 are "Rotten."

The show's also fairing a bit worse with audiences. The fan-controlled "Audience Score" currently sits at 79-percent with over 1,500 fans offering their two cents. That would place it 20th on the list of combined films and television shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther and Jessica Jones also have Audience Scores of 79-percent.

The site's Critics Consensus reads, "Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis gave it a near-perfect four-and-a-half-star rating in his review.

"Fortunately, WandaVision is tremendously entertaining, weird, fun, and dark -- which is enough to warrant audiences coming back for more, Marvel fans or not," Davis said in his review. "While it is all contained to this brave, bold commitment to a new format, the feeling of something larger being at play is hugely interesting and drives an insatiable desire to know more. How it all pays off and whether or not the fun, dark, slow burn was worth it? Well, we will have to keep watching to find out."

