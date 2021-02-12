WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Reveals Reactions to Fan Theories

✖

WandaVision star Paul Bettany revealed that he’s been following some fan theories since the show began. You don’t have to go far on social media to wade into the waters of all kinds of breakdowns and explainers. Even with all that information floating out there, people are still grasping at straws when it comes to the end of WandaVision. The MCU actor talked to Marvel.com about his experience seeing the series take off. Of course, the fan theories got broached and Bettany was quick to avoid any spoilers. However, he says that some of the fans out there called some of the twists. The Vision actor even goes so far that some of them probably have a career at the company ahead of them with their predictions. Check out his full comments down below:

“I’m loving it. I'm loving it being disseminated to the fans. And I love how frustrated they are of not being able to see it all in one fix. I love reading their theories of what might happen. And some of them are incredibly accurate, actually. I keep thinking, ‘Marvel should give that person a job.’ he mused. “It's been a whole lot of fun watching them go through this. I mean, I know they've been waiting a long time. So, have we. It's really special to watch it on the platform without my name across the middle of it [on early screeners]. So yeah, it's been really fun.”

The Darcy Lewis actor talked to ET Canada about it this week. It seems as though the fan favorite is preaching patience.

"It's so rare now to not be given every answer, right? Because usually we have our shows and you can just watch everything. And that's the cool thing about what Disney+ is doing with these, is you do have to wait, and I think there's something so rewarding and fun about that," Dennings said. "It's almost like you're having this shared experience. Back when I was young, you had to wait until 7:30 on Tuesday to watch your show that you wanted to watch. There was no way to know in advance."

Dennings added, "So while it's frustrating, and I know people want answers, I think there's something really fun to a mystery and to trying to figure it out and looking into theories and stuff. I think it's just a uniting, fun experience for the audience. I know it's tempting to look at spoilers, but don't! Don't ruin the magic for yourselves."

Are you staying up for WandaVision tonight? Let us know down in the comments!