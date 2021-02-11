WandaVision Showrunner Teases Emotional Ending

✖

WandaVision’s showrunner is teasing an emotional end to the series. Jac Schaeffertalked to Charles Pulliam-Moore of io9 about the Disney+ mega-hit. With last week’s cliffhanger and all the delicate narrative threads still being resolved, most fans are wondering what could possibly be waiting in those final episodes. In the showrunner’s eyes, the ending will be satisfying emotionally for fans. Scarlet Witch and Vision have both had the chance to spread their wings in this series. Watching Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen play off of each other has been a delight. But, now in the 1980s sitcom episode, it became clear that there will have to be an emotional reckoning of sorts too. Wanda and Monica Rambeau both have some baggage they need to get off their chest. It seems like they will get their shot by the time the series concludes on Disney+.

She said, “It’s wonderful to see these characters move on to other projects, but what I wanted was for this show to feel complete and for there to be a true emotional catharsis that audiences get to experience themselves.”

So far, the biggest emotional surprise for fans has been the dramatic Quicksilver reveal at the end of episode 5. Schaeffer told Marvel.com about that decision-making process last week.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer explained. “And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that's the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.”

The showrunner added, “This show is such a mind scramble, and because it's working on so many levels, and there's so many notions of what's real and what's not, and performance, and casting, and audience, and fandom, and all of that, we just thought it would be the biggest thrill to bring Evan over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

