WandaVision Showrunner Explains Evan Peters' Quicksilver Cameo

WandaVision shocked fans in its fifth episode by bringing back Pietro, Wanda's brother who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron. What was more shocking was that Aaron Taylor-Johnson didn't reprise the role. Instead, Evan Peters, who played the same character (though called Peter instead of Pietro) in the X-Men movies, showed up in the episode's finale scene. This moment could have significant ramifications for the X-Men's eventual introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer says the idea of introducing Peters as Pietro seemed built for a show with as much weirdness going on as WandaVision, though it wasn't a simple task to make it work.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer told Marvel.com. “And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that's the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.

“This show is such a mind scramble, and because it's working on so many levels, and there's so many notions of what's real and what's not, and performance, and casting, and audience, and fandom, and all of that, we just thought it would be the biggest thrill to bring Evan over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Schaeffer says that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wanted to ensure there was a good reason for bringing Peters to the show, but Peters was always game. "Evan was always up for it — like, always, always, always," Schaeffer says. "He is a comic book fan, and a Marvel fan. He is always up for the absolute weirdest option. And he's a pleasure — truly a pleasure to work with.”

There are still four more episodes to go in WandaVision. Schaeffer teased more conflict and answers to come in the back half of the season.

"We will answer all the things that need to be answered. Truthfully, [Jimmy Woo] is the writers," Schaeffer told Entertainment Tonight. "That was us writing on the whiteboard in the writers' room, being like, 'How do we make sure that this mystery checks out, that the logic checks out, that all of this is working?' I’m so pleased that that whiteboard is getting the shine it's getting because there were so many details that didn't make it into the show that were like the various pieces of our larger world-building. But yeah, there will be answers."

