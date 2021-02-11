WandaVision: Randall Park Enjoys How Series Serves Underutilized Characters

✖

WandaVision star Randall Park actually enjoys how the series has been serving underutilized characters. Some of the support people in the MCU are rightful fan-favorites. The Ant-Man & the Wasp star talked to Polygon about the current events in Westview and how it felt to be back on this stage. In his comments, he pointed out how nice it was to be a part of this larger ecosystem. Park also correctly identifies the more leisurely nature of the Disney+ series model as the source of fans’ feeling closer to the supporting characters before. There’s just more room to learn a little about them and what makes them tick over the course of 5 hours than there is in a 90-100 minute movie. Check out what he had to say about the idea of the Marvel “Bad News Bears” down below:

“You know, I never thought about that. I think all of us are just happy to be there. I don’t know if we felt like this was kind of the Bad News Bears of the Marvel Universe,” Park began. “It really just felt — well, also, because this project, again, was just so unusual, so unique, and just to be a part of something that we knew was taking a really big swing, I think that was just so exciting.”

“And as far as characters coming to the forefront that weren’t in the under the spotlight before, I think that is a cool thing about it that I that I hadn’t really thought about, but it’s true,” he added. “I think the the great thing about these Disney Plus shows is that we get to learn about these characters that don’t have their own movie, but now they have, essentially their own movie. That’s what these shows are. They’re these episodic movies, so I think it’s really cool.”

Jac Schaeffer told Screen Rant how happy she was to have Monica Rambeau along for the ride with Jimmy and Darcy.

"There was a character like Monica; she served the purpose of Monica in my pitch," showrunner Jac Schaeffertold Screen Rant. "But it was a later discovery that we could use Monica Rambeau for that character. And that was so exciting when we put those pieces together. Jimmy and Darcy were always part of the story." In the end they were probably very happy to have figured out they could incorporate Monica Rambeau into the series since Parris will reprise her role in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2.

