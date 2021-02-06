WandaVision’s Randall Park Teases More Swerves After Episode 5: “Questions Will Be Answered”

✖

If you're wondering what the "hex" is going on in WandaVision, star Randall Park says "a lot of questions will be answered" in episodes ahead. In Friday's "On a Very Special Episode...," FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Park) and Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) investigate the "Hex" bubble over the town of Westview, where Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) claims to have everything under control. When S.W.O.R.D. and its Acting Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) threaten the reality-bending sitcom home to Wanda and her idyllic suburban life with husband Vision (Paul Bettany), Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) determines the only way to find out "what" is to go back in.

"I can't tell you exactly how much of a swerve is going to happen, but there will be swerves and a lot of questions will be answered," a tight-lipped Park told ET Canada. "I'll say that."

Many of those questions are on Woo's whiteboard — where he's scribbled down everything from questions about time and space to theories about the shape-shifting Skrulls — and Park is aware Woo has emerged as something of an audience surrogate.

"When I first read the scripts, I did think that. I was like, 'Oh, this is cool.' Reading these scripts, I had the same questions, and then to have Jimmy ask, 'What's going on?'" Park said. "I think we are essentially the audience at this point. It's cool that they're seeing the same anomalies through our eyes."

Like Lewis, who reappears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Thor: The Dark World in 2013, WandaVision is Woo's re-entry to the MCU after debuting in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

"I thought it was gonna be a one-off, and I was just so happy and thankful to have been in that movie," Park said. "I wasn't expecting to come back, but when I got the call, I was just so happy. And particularly to be in a show like this, because the show itself is so unusual and different, and it was just right up my alley."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.