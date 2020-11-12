Marvel Fans React to WandaVision Not Releasing Until Next Year
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Marvel Cinematic Universe projects had their release date delays, but with production on WandaVision so close to completion when productions were shut down earlier this year, it remained the one bright spot for MCU fans, as they anticipated its release on Disney+ wouldn't be impacted. For months, fans have been wondering when the project would be officially unveiled, with Marvel confirming today that the new series will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021. Disney had previously claimed that the series was expected to debut sometime this December, with this confirmed release date meaning the project was pushed back by at least a few weeks.
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
While some fans were excited to see that there was any confirmed release date at all, other fans were disappointed that the wait for the new series was longer than they were anticipating. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about WandaVision's release date.
Loving 2021
I'm already loving 2021 #WandaVision https://t.co/RNMWTkYkjk— Sara 🌈 (@saralaw22) November 12, 2020
Finally!
Finally!! A date for new Marvel! Ready for the #YearofNoNewMarvel to be over.
A wee bit disappointed that I won't get this show for my birthday next month, but whatever, I'm happy. 😃😃😃 #WandaVision #Jan15th https://t.co/trvYhA3FpK— Mr. G (@gabearenot) November 12, 2020
Can't Wait
OMG I can’t wait to see #WandaVision 😍🤩pic.twitter.com/6cC5Qaj4uW— Aggie🐯Not A Pop Song (@defendingbetty) November 12, 2020
Such a Lie
entertainment weekly saying wandavision would for sure come out this year has been the biggest lie— shay ᱬ (@westerospanem) November 12, 2020
Small Tweak
had this sign on my desk at the marvel offices for months and had to finally switch it up. see you january 15th!!! 🥰✨🥺📺 #wandavision pic.twitter.com/t1Vi0TbF5G— Faith D'Isa @ WandaVision 2021 📺✨ (@FaithNoMoar) November 12, 2020
Best News
Best news that I've heard ALL DAY #WandaVision will be streaming on @disneyplus on Jan 15. Its time to truly meet the Scarlet Witch ! @MarvelStudios— Avery Moore (@Americanlonerr) November 12, 2020
Promising 2021
Date confirmed! 2021 already looking up #WandaVision #DisneyPlus https://t.co/2IrD0eEGaT— Chris King (@cantw8tobeking) November 12, 2020
Understandable
Kinda disappointed that Wandavision isn't being released in December, but I understand why - and looking forward to watching it in the new year. #WandaVision https://t.co/8pjbXsBcDx— Stephen J. Harrington (@sjh_films) November 12, 2020
Better Late Than Never
Sad not to see it for 2020, but glad we finally have a confirmed date! @disneyplus #WandaVision https://t.co/A3DeZd0uMC— LodiX (@lodix1) November 12, 2020
Sobbing
I legit just put out a video expressing how happy I was about WANDAVISION not being delayed. pic.twitter.com/dZ2h4azqJp— COMIC CONCEPT (@comic_concept) November 12, 2020