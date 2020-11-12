Marvel Fans React to WandaVision Not Releasing Until Next Year

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Marvel Cinematic Universe projects had their release date delays, but with production on WandaVision so close to completion when productions were shut down earlier this year, it remained the one bright spot for MCU fans, as they anticipated its release on Disney+ wouldn't be impacted. For months, fans have been wondering when the project would be officially unveiled, with Marvel confirming today that the new series will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021. Disney had previously claimed that the series was expected to debut sometime this December, with this confirmed release date meaning the project was pushed back by at least a few weeks.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

While some fans were excited to see that there was any confirmed release date at all, other fans were disappointed that the wait for the new series was longer than they were anticipating. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about WandaVision's release date.