Did WandaVision Just Drop a Dr. Doom Easter Egg?

Last month, we wrote a theory about how WandaVision could be the series setting up the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, not through Reed Richards being the aerospace engineer Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) keeps talking about — but the fact Dr. Doom could be involved in some shape, way, or form. Now that we've gotten through six episodes of WandaVision, the series dropped an interesting line that could lead directly to the iconic Marvel baddie — if you stop and think long and hard enough about it, of course.

Light spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode Six. If you've yet to watch "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," proceed with caution.

Sokovian antagonist with a skin thing? Can't believe #WandaVision dropped DOCTOR DOOM on us like that. pic.twitter.com/D7CpZ3S6IX — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) February 12, 2021

The Halloween episode arrived and brought forth classic comic looks for the characters involved in this show — including a very comic-accurate look for Evan Peters' Quicksilver. As Pietro (Peters) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) walk down the street catching up, the two talk about their childhood at a Sokovian orphanage.

It's here Wanda brings up a kid that antagonized the two by always trying to steal Pietro's boots. That's not Doom enough right there, but Wanda follows it up by pointing out the kid had a "skin thing." As you likely know by now, Doom infamously hides his scarred face with his iconic mask.

The basis of the theory is simple enough. In the years following the Battle of Sokovia, a power vacuum caused irreparable damage. Damage that could only be solved through the use of magic. Enter, Victor Von Doom.

Most know Doom as the legendary Fantastic Four villain, but he also happens to be one of the Marvel universe's most powerful sorcerers. Maybe he managed to use his magic to rise to power in Sokovia, subsequently renaming it Latveria and becoming the country's benevolent dictator post-Ultron.

It's a thin connection, admittedly — but with how WandaVision has started to unfold, you can never say never.

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

