How WandaVision Could Set Up Dr. Doom and the Fantastic Four

The live-action rights for the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises have now been back at Marvel Studios for a while, and properties using those teams and characters are in various stages of development at the House of Ideas. As of December, we know a Fantastic Four reboot is far enough along that they've hired a director in Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts. Sooner or later, both Marvel's First Family and mutants will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and surprisingly enough, WandaVision is the one show that could potentially show bits and pieces of both sets of characters for the first time.

That means yes, we could potentially see the groundwork being laid for one Victor Von Doom himself by the end of March. We've heard before that WandaVision is all about turning Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) into the Scarlet Witch, so even though we've yet to see it in earnest, the back half of the show is likely going to have its fair share of magic. Fortunately enough for Doom, he's one of the most prominent magic users in the entire Marvel mythos.

When you think back to the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Sokovian city Novi Grad was destroyed due to Ultron's foiled plans of launching the city into the atmosphere only for it to come crashing back down on Earth. The Battle of Sokovia takes place in May 2015, meaning it's likely set some eight years prior to events of WandaVision, a series that's probably set in a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

With Wanda clearly being manipulated into distorting reality in WandaVision, most are focused on either Mephisto or Nightmare being the big bad of the series...but what if it's neither of them? What if Doom is the puppetmaster pulling all of the strings?

Eight years is plenty of time for someone of Doom's stature to come to power in the land formerly known as Sokovia. With a power vacuum after Ultron, perhaps Doom quickly rose to power and now he's looking for payback for Wanda having a hand in helping to destroy the country both of them used to live in.

Naturally, this is assuming that Marvel Studios plans to turn the land of Sokovia into Latveria, but it's not that big of a reach — right?

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.

When and where do you think the First Family will pop up?