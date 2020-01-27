Why WandaVision Will Be More Important Than Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is the largest movie to ever hit theaters. A whopping $2.8 billion later, no movie has made more than the production from Marvel Studios and it’s entirely possible another movie won’t surpass for a very long time. In the grand scheme of things, it served as the perfect endcap to the story that Marvel Studios has told over the past ten years. Storylines came to a close and character arcs were fulfilled. Upon arrival, Avengers: Endgame was the most important project Marvel has put out — even then, another upcoming Marvel property could surpass it as the biggest molder of the MCU for years to come.

Enter Marvel’s WandaVision for Disney+. In typical Marvel fashion, we know little about the series such as plot details, character motivations, and the like. What we do know, however, paints a picture of an experiment that could end up upsetting the status quo.

As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has previously said, WandaVision will very much be about Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) becoming the Scarlet Witch. If you know one thing about the Scarlet Witch, it’s the fact she’s one of the most powerful (and dangerous) characters available in the Marvel library. You likely already know this by now, but there was one point she rewrote all of reality after suffering a psychotic break.

Now, we’re not suggesting WandaVision is going to be a full-blown House of M adaptation but it’s all but guaranteed the show will introduce a fair share of new concepts and ideologies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previous reports have suggested the inclusion of Wiccan, Speed, and Hulkling, nearly the entire group of Young Avengers. Set photos have surfaced showing the series will include the space-faring SWORD organization.

Tying into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s been said WandaVision will be half sitcom parody and half spectacle blockbuster. When you factor in the promo art Marvel’s release so far, it’s apparent there will be some reality-bending at play when the show hits Disney+ later this year.

Naturally, WandaVision isn’t going to make billions for Marvel Studios at the box office. It simply can’t. But what it can do, is completely uproot everything we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head. There’s enough in play here that could create a definitive tonal shift — the content that came before WandaVision and the content to come after.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ later this year.

