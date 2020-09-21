Kevin Smith Reacts to WandaVision Trailer

✖

During last night's Emmy Awards, viewers were treated to a trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming new series WandaVision, which left many fans, including filmmaker Kevin Smith, impressed by the ambitious new avenue for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel fans have previously been given long-form programs like Marvel's Agents of SHIELD and The Runaways, this new series looks to offer a much more meta approach to long-form storytelling, which appears both oddly endearing and also quite ominous based on this trailer. Smith also pointed out how excited he was that the upcoming TV series looks to be embracing a specific run of Vision and Scarlet Witch comics from the '80s.

"As a kid who bought the Vision & the Scarlet Witch comic book mini series in the 80’s, I’m so ready for this!" Smith shared on Twitter. "[WandaVision] is clearly the creepy road to [Doctor Strange and the] Multiverse of Madness and this trailer has got my imagination going! Make mine [Marvel]!"

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

As if the mere existence of the trailer wasn't exciting enough for fans, it served as a reminder that the all-new series was on the way, with this year seeing a number of disappointing announcements for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow was originally slated to hit theaters earlier this year, only for the coronavirus pandemic to see the film delayed to this November, igniting a shift for all Marvel Studios release dates. With theaters still largely closed across the country due to the pandemic, reports have emerged claiming that the new film could be delayed even further, igniting another chain reaction of future MCU films being delayed.

Other than the final season of Agents of SHIELD earlier this year, the release of WandaVision, which is still slated for this year, will be one of the biggest debuts for the franchise since last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

