WandaVision Will Reveal What Monica Rambeau Has Been Up to Since Captain Marvel

✖

We're less than a week from the debut of WandaVision, the inaugural entry into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the franchise's first entry onto Disney+. In addition to continuing the love story of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany), WandaVision will feature appearances from an array of other MCU characters. One of the most interesting entries in that cast is Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who audiences last saw as a child in the 1990s during the events of Captain Marvel. During a recent virtual press conference for WandaVision, Parris teased how the show will bridge the narrative gap between those decades of storytelling, showcasing what led her to become the adult she is today.

"Basically, in WandaVision, we pick up with who she is now as a grown woman. Through the course of the show we find out what she's been up to, what's happened to her in that gap," Parris revealed, before reminding fans that "we will get to see Monica join Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel 2!"

Promotional material has showcased a bit of what Monica's adult life entails, as she has now become an agent of the cosmic organization SWORD. According to Parris, Monica's journey to joining SWORD will be uniquely impacted by the events of the larger MCU.

"They have definitely been through some things and seen some things," Parris said later on in the press conference. "We actually do get to learn, particularly, what those things are that Monica has seen and gone through and how they have shaped her life. I don't want to give too much away, because we will actually touch a lot of that as we go through the show."

In addition to the narrative significance of seeing an adult Monica be part of the proceedings in the MCU, Parris has also been candid about the personal significance of the role.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” Parris revealed in an interview with ESPN's The Undefeated last year. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

“I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black," Parris continued. "I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment…I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

WandaVision is set to debut weekly on Disney+ beginning January 15th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.