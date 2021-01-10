WandaVision Press Conference: Kevin Feige, Cast, and More (Live Recap)

On Sunday afternoon, the cast and crew responsible for bringing WandaVision to life assembled virtually for a press conference to discuss te upcoming Disney+ series. WandaVision is the first Disney+ series to come from Marvel Studios after unexpected schedule changes throughout 2020 had the now well-received entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe jump to the front of the long line of Marvel titles. The series is directed by Matt Shakman and written by Jac Shaeffer, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, and Kathryn Hahn. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige serves as a producer.

All of the above names joined the virtual press conference on Sunday, a private live stream where they discuss the return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home closed out the Infinity Saga in the summer of 2019.

When the press conference kicks off at its scheduled 1pm ET / 10am PT start, this article will be updated periodically throughout the conference. Full coverage will be found here and across ComicBook.com/Marvel as exclusive interviews, trailers, and other WandaVision bits continue to roll out. For more, tune into ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast on January 15 and every Friday.

updating...