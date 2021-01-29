WandaVision Star Emma Caulfield Breaks Down the Reality-Shattering Scene in Episode 2

✖

The first few episodes of WandaVision have had plenty of moments that led fans to have a "eureka!" moment and head to social media with their latest theory on what it all means. One of the big ones, was a scene in the second episode in which Dottie (Emma Caulfield) tells Wanda point blank that "I don't believe you" in response to one of the explanations she offers to cover secrets she and The Vision are keeping. Dottie, looking like a '60s-era suburban mom, suddenly felt like as real a threat as Ultron ever was, and fans started to wonder what her deal was and when we would find out if she was good, evil, or a red herring.

That last part remains to be seen, of course; we still have plenty of episodes to go, and Dottie remains shrouded in mystery even more than many of the other characters. It isn't just "could she be [insert Marvel character here]?" but something more than that.

Caulfield recently chatted about the reality-breaking scene, in which her character suddenly became the one everyone had their eyes on.

"Tonal shifts were a challenge for sure, there were a lot of tonal shifts in that scene," Caulfield explained to Comic Book Movie. "You've got a little bit of horror, different kinds of perspectives and realities shifting, you have camera movements, visual effects, the addition of blood, there are just a lot of things that we had to keep technically perfect before you can really be too concerned with the actual performance, which I was never really quite happy with what I did honestly. Everyone's like 'You did really great!,' but I was just like 'ugh.' I wish I had, or I feel like I didn’t quite get that transition right or I felt like I was too -- whatever it is, actresses just get in their head or whatever, but watching it, being in it versus what I saw were luckily very different things because what I imagined in my head was Godawful, so when I saw it, I was very 'Oh, that's so cool!' Great, I didn't mess it up."

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany appear together in WandaVision, set to debut on Friday, January 15, with its first two episodes and then go weekly. The series, which looks to be a departure for Marvel, taking an unconventional tone and playing with TV conventions, is the first new content set in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. This will also be the first onscreen appearances of Scarlet Witch and The Vision since Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, respectively, with The Vision's death at the end of Infinity War informing much of Scarlet Witch's personality in Endgame. A new generation of Marvel content is rolling out in 2021, with several TV series featuring cast and characters from the movies debuting on Disney+. Black Widow will debut in theaters in May.

