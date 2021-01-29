WandaVision Episode 4 Reveals What's Really Going On With The Show's TV Sitcom Reality

✖

WandaVision may have left Marvel fans divided over its initial premiere episodes, but episodes 3 and 4 have certainly deepened the intrigue in a major way. The end of WandaVision episode 3 ended with the reveal that "Geraldine" broke free of Wanda's illusionary TV world to remember the traumatic events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Well, WandaVision episode 4 picks up that baton and runs with it, revealing a much bigger picture (literally and figuratively) of why the series' faux sitcom format is what it is. As it turns out, Wanda's retro TV world isn't just a stylistic choice - it's a unique new energy signature!

Warning: WandaViSion Episode 4 SPOILERS Follow!

Episode 4 of WandaVision is appropriately titled "We Interrupt This Program" because that's exactly what it does. Instead of the next episode (and era) of sitcom TV life for Wanda and Vision, we instead get the backstory of what's happening in the outside world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what led the S.W.O.R.D. Organization to discover Wanda's bubble of altered reality.

Before they can do anything about it, S.W.O.R.D. first needs to identify what the hell the alt-reality bubble even is. The key to that discovery turns out to be a familiar face from the MCU's ranks of intrepid scientists: Thor's old ally Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings). When asked to interpret some scientific measurements of radiation around Wanda's bubble, Darcy does a scan and finds the following anomaly:

"[There's] A colossal amount of CMBR... Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation... There are longer wavelengths superimposed over the noise here."

With the assistance of Physio-Scope and an old retro bubble-screen TV, Darcy manages to "plug into" Wanda's TV world. When asked about the TV signal phenomenon by S.W.O.R.D. director Hayward, Darcy explains that:

"My equipment registered an extremely high level of CMBR. Entwined was a broadcast frequency. So I had your goons pick me up a sweet vintage TV, and when I plug this bad boy in, voilá, sound and picture."

Hayward interjects with the reference that "CMBR" is defined as 'Relic radiation from the Big Bang,' which may be another important big clue. The other infamous MCU power related to the Big Bang are the Infinity Stones; The Mind Stone created (or unlocked?) Wanda's powers, and gave birth to Vision, thereby linking them both.

(Photo: Disney+)

Even though WandaVision episode 4 wraps it in a bunch of science-speak, the implication is still pretty clear about what's going to create this fantasy world: a twisted combination of magic and tech. The "magic" is Wanda's Infinity Stone power (the CMBR Darcy measures) while the "tech" signal (the TV wavelengths) is presumably emanating from Vision's dead body.

It's an appropriate theory, as Scarlet Witch and Vision's story has always carried a "magic vs. science" theme in its subtext. WandaVision has jsut found a clever way to depict it.

WandaVision drops new episodes every Friday on Disney+.