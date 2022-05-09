Watch Fear the Walking Dead: Dead in the Water Free Online

✖

Fear the Walking Dead's zombie submarine spinoff special has surfaced free to stream online. AMC Networks has made all six parts of Fear the Walking Dead: Dead in the Water available to watch on YouTube, uploading it to the official Walking Dead channel to watch in six mini-episodes: "Something Bad," "A Good Sailor," "Do What Needs Doing," "Incoming," "We Have Orders," and "This Ain't It." The free release comes one month after Dead in the Water premiered exclusively for subscribers of the AMC+ streaming service as a 41-minute special, a prequel set aboard the USS Pennsylvania submarine featured in Fear's Season 6 and 7.

Fear the Walking Dead: Dead in the Water rewinds to the eve of the apocalypse, where a conflicted officer and new father (Nick Stahl) fights for survival just as the apocalypse hits. Shipmates turn one-by-one with no explanation, and the USS Pennsylvania becomes a nuclear-fueled and walker-filled death trap with no way out.



The full special is now available to watch free across six parts on YouTube or as a single episode on AMC+.

Stahl reprises his Fear Season 6 role as Riley, the future disciple of "The End is the Beginning" cult leader Teddy Maddox (John Glover), leading a cast that includes Jason Francisco Blue (Dynasty) as Pierce, Garrett Graham (Day 5) as Ginger, Emmett Hunter (American Horror Story) as Renwick, and Jay Gutierrez (Bloodline) as Alvarez.

Fear TWD showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg executive produce Dead in the Water, set aboard the nuclear submarine washed ashore off the coast of Galveston, Texas, where Riley and Teddy launched the missiles turning the Lone Star State into ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse. Series producer Kenneth Requa directs the spinoff special written by Jacob Pinion (Fear webisode series The Althea Tapes, Season 7 episodes "Cindy Hawkins" and "Sonny Boy").

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 air Sundays on AMC and AMC+ through June 5. Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter & @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.