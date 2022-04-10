How to Watch Dead in the Water: A Fear the Walking Dead Story

Dead in the Water: A Fear the Walking Dead Story has surfaced at AMC+. In this prequel to Fear the Walking Dead, new father LT Jason Riley (Nick Stahl) is serving as a weapons officer aboard the USS Pennsylvania near the Gulf of Mexico when a mysterious outbreak forces the 155-person crew to strategize their way off the submarine before it becomes their tomb. As the walker apocalypse hits, shipmates turn one by one without explanation as the USS Pennsylvania becomes a nuclear-fueled and walker-filled death trap with no way out. Watch the trailer above.

Dead in the Water: A Fear the Walking Dead Story is streaming now exclusively on AMC+. The 41-minute single-episode spinoff special is available to AMC+ subscribers through the following platforms and providers in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels.

New subscribers can try AMC+ for free for seven days and subscription plans start at $6.99 per month.

Stahl reprises his Fear Season 6 role and leads a cast that includes Jason Francisco Blue (Dynasty) as Pierce, Garrett Graham (Day 5) as Ginger, Emmett Hunter (American Horror Story) as Renwick, and Jay Gutierrez (Bloodline) as Alvarez.

Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg executive produce Dead in the Water, set aboard the nuclear submarine washed ashore in Galveston, Texas, where Morgan Jones (Lennie James) now lives with Grace (Karen David) and their adopted daughter. Series producer Kenneth Requa directs and Jacob Pinion (webisode series The Althea Tapes, Season 7 episode “Cindy Hawkins”) writes the special revealing Riley’s backstory and the history of the submarine launch keys featured in Season 6.

That season ended with Riley and serial killer cult leader Teddy Maddox (John Glover) launching the sub’s missiles to turn Texas into ground zero of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse.

Fear the Walking Dead returns with the second half of Season 7 Sunday, April 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC and AMC+. The first two episodes of Season 7B will be available to stream that same night exclusively on AMC+, with subsequent episodes streaming one week early beginning Sunday, April 24.

