Watch Fear the Walking Dead's Final Season Premiere Free Online

Fear the Walking Dead's final season premiere is available to stream for free online — no AMC+ subscription required. AMC has made the season 8 premiere, titled "Remember What They Took From You," free to watch in full on YouTube for cord-cutters or fans who want to jump in for the first Walking Dead spin-off's final season (which streams new episodes early on Thursdays on AMC+ and premieres Sundays on the AMC channel). The final season consists of 12 episodes, which will roll out in two parts: the first half will air through the mid-season finale on June 18th, with the second half concluding the series later in 2023.

You can watch the Fear premiere in the player below or read our recap.

"Remember What They Took From You" picks up where the season 7 finale left off: with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) teaming up to rescue Morgan's baby daughter Mo from PADRE's island. Just minutes into the episode — spoiler alert!— Fear's eighth and final season jumps seven years into the future, placing its events concurrent with The Walking Dead's final season.

"At the end of season 7, Morgan and Madison made a pact, an unlikely alliance, where they're going to go into PADRE and get baby Mo out. We are going to be picking up those stories in season 8, and one of the things that we're gonna be seeing a lot of is life inside of PADRE," showrunner Ian Goldberg explained at WonderCon. "It's something we've been teasing since season 7, and we really wanted to lean into: What does life look like inside this place we've heard so much about?"

The answer: PADRE is spartan in nature, indoctrinating kidnapped children like eight-year-old Mo (Zoey Merchant) to put the community over their own parents. After watching the episode, read ComicBook's season premiere postmortem with Lennie James, our interview with James and Karen David breaking down that twist, and our premiere interview with Kim Dickens.

