Watch Only Murders in the Building Stars Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd Dance Together On Set

The third season of Only Murders in the Building just wrapped filming, and fans could not be more excited to see Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short back in action along with some huge names like Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd. Rudd was revealed to be the latest murder victim at the end of Season 2, and folks cannot wait to see how Streep ties into the story. While Rudd's Ben Glenroy may be dead, the actor seems to be having a blast on set. In fact, a new video posted by the official Only Murders in the Building Instagram account shows him dancing up a storm with Streep.

"The absolute joy Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep dancing brings me 🤗," the post read. You can check out the delightful video below:

What Is Only Murders in the Building Season 3 About?

"I will only tease further to say what's coming is so crazy and delightful. I'm thrilled about where we are in Season 3," series co-creator, John Hoffman previously said, adding the latest season is "swinging better than ever. It's a great, well-oiled machine and a great room that feels constantly inspired by this cast and New York City and the bit of the theatrics ahead. I am a kid raised in the school of the theater, so leaning into the theatrical, leaning into Oliver's sensibilities, dancing in that territory feels really exciting, and we are not going to be shy about it."

"It's going to feel differently because there's an innate sense around our title, and our characters, and that trio is magic," Hoffman continued. "How to freshen that up and progress them individually but also to pull them back together, and the ways in which they've been out of touch, and the ways in which they have found more conflict, potentially, in the last year that we traverse, there's a lot of great stuff. We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in Season 3. What could have happened in that year? Who could have come into their lives? What do their lives look like now? We have a fresh start because we don't know everyone who could be involved potentially, and we can get to play with that."

Stay tuned for more updates about Only Murders in the Building. Currently, you can watch the first two seasons on Hulu.