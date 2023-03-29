Only Murders in the Building Adds Three New Cast Members for Season 3

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is currently in production, and it will see the return of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as well as some exciting fresh faces. Not only is the show set to feature Meryl Streep, but Marvel Star Paul Rudd was revealed to be the latest murder victim at the end of Season 2. The show's new season will also include Grey's Anatomy fan-favorite, Jesse Williams. Last week, it was announced that the show had added Jeremy Shamos (The Gilded Age, Better Call Saul), Linda Emond (Lodge 49, Death and Other Details), and Wesley Taylor (Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical, Difficult People). Now, Deadline is reporting three more additions to the third season.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building will also feature Don Darryl Rivera (Let the Right One In), Allison Guinn (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Gerald Caesarto (Dear Evan Hansen) in recurring roles. Currently, the new actors' roles are unknown.

What Will Happen in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

"I will only tease further to say what's coming is so crazy and delightful. I'm thrilled about where we are in Season 3," series co-creator, John Hoffman previously said, adding the latest season is "swinging better than ever. It's a great, well-oiled machine and a great room that feels constantly inspired by this cast and New York City and the bit of the theatrics ahead. I am a kid raised in the school of the theater, so leaning into the theatrical, leaning into Oliver's sensibilities, dancing in that territory feels really exciting, and we are not going to be shy about it."

"It's going to feel differently because there's an innate sense around our title, and our characters, and that trio is magic," Hoffman continued. "How to freshen that up and progress them individually but also to pull them back together, and the ways in which they've been out of touch, and the ways in which they have found more conflict, potentially, in the last year that we traverse, there's a lot of great stuff. We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in Season 3. What could have happened in that year? Who could have come into their lives? What do their lives look like now? We have a fresh start because we don't know everyone who could be involved potentially, and we can get to play with that."

Stay tuned for more updates about Only Murders in the Building. Currently, you can watch the first two seasons on Hulu.