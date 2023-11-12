Here's when and where to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10, "Keeping Her Alive."

There are just three episodes left of Fear the Walking Dead. AMC has confirmed the run time of Sunday's "Keeping Her Alive," and the episode clocks in on the shorter side. However, the remaining two episodes will air back-to-back as a super-sized series finale: the double-header will span 140 minutes when it premieres November 19 on AMC. Picking up where last week's episode left off, "Keeping Her Alive" sees Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) attempt to use a captive Tracy Otto — the daughter of Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) — as leverage to save PADRE. But he's not the only one who has plans for the girl who may know what happened to Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

Below, read on to find out when and where to watch the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and how to catch up on the first seven seasons.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date



Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 9, "Sanctuary," premieres Sunday, November 5 at 9/8c on AMC. The episode is available to stream now on AMC+.

What Time Is Fear the Walking Dead on AMC and AMC+?



New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere Sundays at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on AMC+, and 9/8c p.m. on AMC.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 10 Runtime

"Keeping Her Alive" has a run time of 43 minutes and 30 seconds on AMC+. On AMC, the episode is scheduled to run from 9:00 p.m. — 10:10 p.m.

How Many Episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8?



The eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead consists of 12 episodes split into two six-episode blocks, and will conclude with the two-episode series finale on November 19.

How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online Without Cable

Cord-cutters can stream Fear the Walking Dead season 8 on AMC+. Prices start at $4.99/month for the new AMC+ with ads plan, while ad-free AMC+ is available for $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly). New customers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial.

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can also watch Fear the Walking Dead for free on the AMC website by signing in with your television provider, or by downloading the episodes (priced $2.99 for HD, $1.99 for SD per episode) on retailers like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

Where Is Fear the Walking Dead Streaming?

All eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are currently available to stream exclusively on AMC+. The first seven seasons left Hulu over the summer before eventually landing on Max for a limited time, but that deal expired on Halloween.

Fear the Walking Dead's final episodes premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.

