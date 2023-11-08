Lawmen: Bass Reeves might not be part of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Universe, but Paramount and CBS are giving Dutton fans a double-dose of the wild west. The network announced Wednesday that the first two episodes of the Paramount+ Original anthology series Lawmen: Bass Reeves — which premiered exclusively on the streaming service this past Sunday — will air back-to-back on CBS this Sunday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT following the broadcast airing of Yellowstone. (Since September, CBS has been airing reruns of Sheridan's franchise-spawning Yellowstone, which returns to Paramount Network with new episodes in 2024.)

CBS will present the special sampling of Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part I" and "Part II," with the first season's remaining six episodes continuing to roll out weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. If you don't have a Paramount+ subscription or cable, the streamer has made the series premiere available to stream for free on YouTube (below)— no login or subscription required.

Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves (David Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as one of the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. The eight-episode Bass Reeves is the first installment in the new standalone anthology series Lawmen, with future iterations following other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves also stars Lauren E. Banks (City on a Hill), Demi Singleton (Godfather of Harlem), Forrest Goodluck (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines), Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper (The Kennedys), Grantham Coleman (Rustin), Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games) and Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid (The Special Relationship). The cast includes Shea Whigham (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning) and Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King) as guest stars; recurring roles include Joaquina Kalukango (One Night in Miami), Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us), Tosin Morohunfola (Run the World), Dale Dickey (Hell or High Water), Rob Morgan (Mudbound), Ryan O'Nan (Fargo), Margot Bingham (The Walking Dead), Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone), Justin Hurtt-Dunkley (Mare of Easttown), and Bill Dawes (NCIS).

For a behind-the-scenes look at the series executive produced by Oyelowo, Yellowstone creator Sheridan, and Lawmen series creator and showrunner Chad Feehan (Southland, Ray Donovan), Paramount+ has made two six-minute installments of "Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Behind the Story" available to watch for free on YouTube.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part I" and "Part II" air Sunday, November 12, on CBS; new episodes premiere Sundays on Paramount+. Try Paramount+ for free here.