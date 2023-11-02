Yellowstone Final Episodes Air Date Announced, Two New Spinoffs Revealed

The release date for the final episodes of Yellowstone have been revealed, along with two new spinoffs that will continue and expand the Yellowstone universe. With Yellowstone coming to an end, the series was originally slated to complete its run at the end of the year. However, the dual writers' and actors' strikes delayed that production, causing MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios to push the final Yellowstone episodes to November 2024. As for the two new spinoffs, they have the working titles of 1944 and 2024, following the successes of 1883 and 1923.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

"The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch. This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can't wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere," said David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios.

This is a developing story.....